VIDEO Luis Suarez, gol magic pe Camp Nou - Execuție incredibilă cu călcâiul

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 8 decembrie 2019, 10:37 Sport | Fotbal


Luis Suarez, gol magic cu calcaiul
Luis Suarez, gol magic cu calcaiul
Foto: Twitter - Goal
Barcelona a câștigat în fața celor de la Mallorca un meci în care s-au marcat șapte goluri, trei dintre ele fiind înscrise de Messi. Remarcatul serii a fost însă Luis Suarez, care a reușit un gol pur și simplu fabulos. Aflat cu spatele la poartă, uruguayanul l-a învins pe Reina cu o execuție incredibilă cu călcâiul.

"Este cel mai frumos gol din cariera mea. Știam că este un unghi strâmt, iar singura mea opțiune era să dau gol cu călcâiul. Am avut șanse mici în fața portarului, dar mi-a ieșit execuția. Ernesto Valverde mi-a spus că eu ratez din poziții ideale, dar reușesc să dau goluri incredibile. A fost o partidă foarte bună și ne bucurăm pentru felul în care am jucat", a spus Suarez.

Barcelona s-a impus cu 5-2 în fața celor de la Mallorca, menținându-se pe prima poziție în clasament, cu 34 de puncte. Suarez a marcat golul superb în minutul 43, celelalte reuşite fiind semnate de Antoine Griezmann (7') și Messi (17', 41' şi 83'). Pentru Mallorca a punctat Budimir (35' şi 64').




