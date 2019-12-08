VIDEO Luis Suarez, gol magic pe Camp Nou - Execuție incredibilă cu călcâiul

Barcelona a câștigat în fața celor de la Mallorca un meci în care s-au marcat șapte goluri, trei dintre ele fiind înscrise de Messi. Remarcatul serii a fost însă Luis Suarez, care a reușit un gol pur și simplu fabulos. Aflat cu spatele la poartă, uruguayanul l-a învins pe Reina cu o execuție incredibilă cu călcâiul.

"Este cel mai frumos gol din cariera mea. Știam că este un unghi strâmt, iar singura mea opțiune era să dau gol cu călcâiul. Am avut șanse mici în fața portarului, dar mi-a ieșit execuția. Ernesto Valverde mi-a spus că eu ratez din poziții ideale, dar reușesc să dau goluri incredibile. A fost o partidă foarte bună și ne bucurăm pentru felul în care am jucat", a spus Suarez.



Barcelona s-a impus cu 5-2 în fața celor de la Mallorca, menținându-se pe prima poziție în clasament, cu 34 de puncte. Suarez a marcat golul superb în minutul 43, celelalte reuşite fiind semnate de Antoine Griezmann (7') și Messi (17', 41' şi 83'). Pentru Mallorca a punctat Budimir (35' şi 64').



\uD83D\uDDE3️ Luis Suarez: "It's the best goal of my career. I knew that it was a tight angle and the last option I had was to hit it with my heel.



"Valverde tells me that sometimes I miss the easiest ones and score the most difficult ones." \uD83D\uDE05 pic.twitter.com/8uxHNE1Eqx