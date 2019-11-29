Español
Euro 2020: Echipa ideală a preliminariilor - Islandezul Ragnar Sigurdsson, în primul 11

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 29 noiembrie 2019, 19:26 Sport | Fotbal


Logo Euro 2020
Logo Euro 2020
Foto: Uefa.com
UEFA a anunțat, vineri, echipa ideală a preliminariilor EURO 2020. În primul 11 a fost inclus și Ragnar Sigurdsson, fundaşul echipei Islandei, adversara României în barajul Ligii Naţiunilor.

Sigurdsson (FC Rostov) a reuşit două goluri pentru Islanda în preliminarii, în cinci meciuri în care el a fost folosit naţionala sa neprimind gol.

Echipa ideală a preliminariilor Euro 2020: Andrei Pyatov (Ucraina) - Sergio Ramos (Spania), Merih Demiral (Turcia), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Islanda) - Ioannis Kousoulos (Cipru), Bernardo Silva (Portugalia), Georginio Wijnaldum (Olanda), Eran Zahavi (Israel) - Memphis Depay (Olanda), Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (ambii Anglia).

Această echipă a fost alcătuită de UEFA în funcţie de FedEx Performance Zone, care a ţinut cont de golurile marcate, pasele decisive, mingile recuperate, meciuri fără gol primit.


