​Fostul fundaş Jose Luis Brown, campion mondial cu Argentina în 1986, a murit la 62 de ani, după o lungă boală, a anunţat fostul său club, Estudiantes.

Format în Argentina, cel poreclit «El Tata» a fost campion mondial cu Albiceleste la Cupa Mondială din 1968.



El a marcat primul gol al finalei contra Germanei Federale şi a avut 36 de meciuri în naţionala Argentinei.



A sad day for Argentine football. World Cup winner Jorge Luis Brown, the man who opened the score for @Argentina in their 3-2 win over @DFB_Team_EN at the 1986 Final in Mexico has passed away at age of 62 after a long fight against Alzheimer. #RIPTata pic.twitter.com/fHv0LupDGp