VIDEO Faza zilei în fotbal vine din Olanda: Un arbitru a deviat decisiv mingea în poartă și a validat golul

Arbitrul a validat golul, în ciuda protestelor formaţiei din Harkema, dar l-a trecut oficial ca autor pe Impens.
Golul nu a contat în stabilirea scorului final, 4-2, pentru gazde.
Nog nooit meegemaakt dit
Een scheids die scoort in een wedstrijd. Het gebeurde bij
Se vede cum suteaza mingea ce vine direct spre el.