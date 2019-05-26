Español
VIDEO Faza zilei în fotbal vine din Olanda: Un arbitru a deviat decisiv mingea în poartă și a validat golul

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 26 mai 2019, 15:04 Sport | Fotbal


Un arbitru din Olanda a marcat un gol
Un arbitru din Olanda a marcat un gol
Foto: Twitter - Harkemase Boys / Orange Pictures
Arbitrul Maurice Paahuis a marcat, fără să vrea, un gol în meciul dintre Harkemase Boys şi Hoek, desfăşurat, sâmbătă, în oraşul Harkema, în liga a patra olandeză, scrie News.ro.

Jucătorul oaspeţilor Rik Impens, aflat aproape de linia de fund a terenului, lateral, a trimis tare balonul în bară, de unde a devitat în arbitru. Din central, mingea a ricoşat dincolo de linia porţii.

Arbitrul a validat golul, în ciuda protestelor formaţiei din Harkema, dar l-a trecut oficial ca autor pe Impens.

Golul nu a contat în stabilirea scorului final, 4-2, pentru gazde.





















    Mai exact (Duminică, 26 mai 2019, 15:13)

    TheFreeOne [utilizator]

    Arbitrul a dat gol.
    Se vede cum suteaza mingea ce vine direct spre el.


