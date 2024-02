BREAKING: The Japanese Grand Prix remains on the calendar until 2029! \uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83D\uDE4C #F1 #JapaneseGP @suzuka_event pic.twitter.com/GPxJs7BJul

The Japanese fans are truly one of a kind! ✨



We can't wait for many more years of memories, fun, and epic fan outfits at Suzuka \uD83D\uDE0D\uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF5#F1 @suzuka_event pic.twitter.com/sIRlxR7b4z