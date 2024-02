1. Ferrari's shares gained $43.53, or 13%, in New York trading on Thursday to close at $389.45 a share.



This added over $7 billion to its market cap.



This comes as Ferrari's Formula 1 team announced that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract. https://t.co/TC1esXQnCh pic.twitter.com/9PwlrlICQi