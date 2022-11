There aren't many people on this earth who can say they've scored the winning goal in a #WorldCup final, but Andreas Brehme is one of them. Let's ⏪ to Rome on 8 July 1990.#HBD | @DFB_Team_EN \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA pic.twitter.com/emAGrrHCQn