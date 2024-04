\uD835\uDDD5\uD835\uDDF6\uD835\uDDF4\uD835\uDDF4\uD835\uDDF2\uD835\uDE00\uD835\uDE01 \uD835\uDE04\uD835\uDDF6\uD835\uDDFB \uD835\uDDFC\uD835\uDDF3 \uD835\uDDF5\uD835\uDDF6\uD835\uDE00 \uD835\uDDF9\uD835\uDDF6\uD835\uDDF3\uD835\uDDF2! \uD83D\uDCAB



Debutant Joe O'Connor defeats four-time World Snooker Champion Mark Selby in the first round of the World Snooker Championship \uD83D\uDC4F#CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/kbhhLKoprP