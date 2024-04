WORLD RECORD



The oldest men's world record in athletics has been broken \uD83D\uDD25



Mykolas Alekna has just thrown an astonishing 74.41m in the men's discus \uD83C\uDDF1\uD83C\uDDF9



He takes down Jürgen Schult's mark of 74.08m from 1986 \uD83D\uDCA5pic.twitter.com/3CejuqudpF