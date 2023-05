Legend There will never be another Doyle Brunson Doyle was @RadioAmanda favorite player by a mile He will be missed by many, the Godfather of Poker #RIPDoyle pic.twitter.com/Y88BsrDhhP

Rest in Peace to the Biggest Legend of Them All. Thank you for being the consummate player and gentleman. No one will ever fill your seat. pic.twitter.com/riE35PCrQh