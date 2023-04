52.4 ✅



“How in the world do you prepare to run 2 marathons in one week?” Well, you put on your big boy pants and you just HANDLE IT! And handle it we did! 2 PR races and a whole lotta pride! Thank you @bostonmarathon and @londonmarathon , WE DID IT! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DGiapJIZju