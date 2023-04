Very sad news. Antonio Loiacono, a young South Australian country footballer, has died after an on-field collision during a game on the weekend. RIP, Antonio. \uD83D\uDCDD: https://t.co/O8eN0lDrw4 pic.twitter.com/Pmfc8kItBM

A talented country footballer who went into cardiac arrest during a game at Gumeracha has been described as a beautiful soul who did not deserve to die. Antonio Loiacono was rushed to hospital but died 24 hours later with family by his side. https://t.co/DopbL1fBDX @RegterNathan pic.twitter.com/JTfdRjHWct