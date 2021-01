Mai mulți cicliști ai echipei BORA - hansgrohe, la spital după ce au fost loviți de o mașină în timpul unui antrenament

"Wilco Kelderman, Rudiger Selig şi Andreas Schillinger au fost transportaţi la spital, toţi sunt conştienţi”, a adăugat BORA - hansgrohe.

TEAM UPDATE: Today during training, some our riders were involved in an accident with a car. Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, all conscious. Wilco and Rudi have sustained concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations.