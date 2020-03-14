Español
VIDEO Ciclism: Germanul Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a câștigat cursa Paris-Nisa

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 14 martie 2020, 21:48 Sport | Alte sporturi


Maximilian Schachmann (centru), castigatorul cursei Paris-Nisa
Maximilian Schachmann (centru), castigatorul cursei Paris-Nisa
Foto: Twitter - Paris-Nice
Ciclistul Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), campion al Germaniei, a câştigat cursa Paris-Nisa după ce etapa a 7-a s-a încheiat cu victoria columbianului Nairo Quintana, sâmbătă, în staţiunea La Colmiane, competiţia încheindu-se cu o zi mai devreme decât era prevăzut din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus.

Înainte ca plutonul internaţional să ia o pauză de o durată încă necunoscută, Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) a reuşit o victorie de prestigiu, en solitaire, în etapa a 7-a, la singura sosire la vârf din această competiţie, notează AFP.

Schachmann, care are 26 de ani, a fost urmat în clasamentul final de belgianul Tiesj Benoot (Sunweb), la 18 secunde, şi columbianul Sergio Higuita (Education First), la 59 de secunde. Italianul Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) a ocupat locul 4, înaintea francezului Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), scrie Agerpres.

Clasamentul final al cursei:
Maximilian Schachmann, câștigătorul cursei Paris-Nisa






