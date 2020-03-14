VIDEO Ciclism: Germanul Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a câștigat cursa Paris-Nisa

Ciclistul Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), campion al Germaniei, a câştigat cursa Paris-Nisa după ce etapa a 7-a s-a încheiat cu victoria columbianului Nairo Quintana, sâmbătă, în staţiunea La Colmiane, competiţia încheindu-se cu o zi mai devreme decât era prevăzut din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus.

