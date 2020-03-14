VIDEO Ciclism: Germanul Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) a câștigat cursa Paris-Nisa

\uD83C\uDFC6 Classement final de #ParisNice / Final ranking \uD83C\uDFC6— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 14, 2020
\uD83D\uDC9B\uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA @MaxSchachmann
\uD83E\uDD48\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA @TiesjBenoot (+18'')
\uD83E\uDD49\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF4 @HiguitSergio (+59'')
Le reste du Top 10 ⬇
Rest of the Top 10 ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jcwjjLOcRB
\uD83D\uDC9B Porteur du @MaillotjauneLCL de bout en bout, \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA@MaxSchachmann remporte #ParisNice 2020 ! \uD83C\uDFC6— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 14, 2020
\uD83D\uDC9B \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA@MaxSchachmann wore the yellow jersey all week long to claim the win in this 78th edition of Paris-Nice! \uD83C\uDFC6
\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F pic.twitter.com/67Q1mM1Cmk
\uD83E\uDD29 Grand spectacle sur les routes de #ParisNice et une arrivée sur des terres que nous retrouverons en juin pour le Grand Départ du #TDF2020. \uD83D\uDEB4\uD83C\uDFFB♂️— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 14, 2020
\uD83E\uDD29 Great show on the road to Nice and a beautiful finish in a place we’ll visit again in June with @LeTour. \uD83D\uDEB4\uD83C\uDFFB♂️ pic.twitter.com/EToO2b3jZx
\uD83C\uDFAC Alors que \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF4@NairoQuinCo s’adjuge la dernière étape, \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA@MaxSchachmann résiste à l’offensive de \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDEA@TiesjBenoot et remporte le classement général de #ParisNice. \uD83D\uDC9B pic.twitter.com/R2Mtl2D16c— Maillot jaune LCL (@MaillotjauneLCL) March 14, 2020
\uD83C\uDFAC \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF4@NairoQuinCo winner in Valdeblore La Colmiane and \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA@MaxSchachmann claiming the win in the general classification. Here are the stage 7 highlights. #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/yJoob1tIW1— Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 14, 2020