VIDEO Nou record mondial la alergare 50 de kilometri pe bandă - Care a fost timpul total

Thanks to all of you who watched live, wrote me and supported me next to the treadmill. You are awesome! I did it! 50 km World Record on the treadmill in 2h 57:25 minutes. Now a bit recovery... But I feel good and look forward to my next running adventures! \uD83D\uDE0A\uD83D\uDE4C THANKS and goood Night ! \uD83D\uDE34\uD83D\uDE34