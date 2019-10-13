VIDEO Gimnastică artistică: Simone Biles a doborât recordul de medalii la Campionatele Mondiale

Cvadrupla campioană olimpică (22 ani) egalase sâmbătă recordul deţinut de belarusul Vitali Scerbo (23 medalii) din anii 1990, după ce se impusese la sărituri.
Americanca va mai evolua duminică în finala de la sol, scrie Agerpres.
