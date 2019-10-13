Español
VIDEO Gimnastică artistică: Simone Biles a doborât recordul de medalii la Campionatele Mondiale

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 13 octombrie 2019, 17:27 Sport | Alte sporturi


Simone Biles, medaliata cu aur la barna
Simone Biles, medaliata cu aur la barna
Foto: Twitter - USA Gymnastics
Americanca Simone Biles a cucerit medalia de aur la bârnă şi a doborât recordul de medalii la Campionatele Mondiale de gimnastică artistică, atât la masculin cât şi la feminin, adjudecându-şi a 24-a medalie, dintre care 18 de aur, duminică, în finalele de la Stuttgart.

Biles a obţinut un punctaj excelent, 15,066, fiind urmată pe podium de două chinezoaice, Liu Tingting (14,433), medaliată cu argint, si Li Shijia (14,300), care a intrat în posesia bronzului.

Cvadrupla campioană olimpică (22 ani) egalase sâmbătă recordul deţinut de belarusul Vitali Scerbo (23 medalii) din anii 1990, după ce se impusese la sărituri.

Americanca va mai evolua duminică în finala de la sol, scrie Agerpres.


