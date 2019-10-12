VIDEO Eliud Kipchoge a scris istorie la Viena, după ce a alergat un maraton sub două ore

Kenyanul Eliud Kipchoge, 34 de ani, a reuşit, sâmbătă, să alerge maratonul sub două ore, o performanţă neatinsă de nimeni înaintea lui. El a fost cronometrat pe distanţa de 42,195 kilometri cu timpul de o oră, 59 de minute, 40 de secunde şi două zecimi, scrie News.ro.



Cursa a avut loc la Viena, în Parcul Prater, pe un traseu de 9,6 kilometri, pe care atletul a trebuit să-l parcurgă de 4,4 ori, în faţa câtorva mii de spetcatori.

⏱️ INEOS 1:59 Challenge | \uD83C\uDFAC



This is what sub two-hour marathon pace looks like. \uD83D\uDE80



We’re over a third of the way through and @EliudKipchoge looks like a man on a mission.



\uD83D\uDCFA Watch live: https://t.co/2KER3yJcOS#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDF9 pic.twitter.com/LJgE4rb7Me — INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 12, 2019

⏱️INEOS 1:59 Challenge | \uD83D\uDCC8@EliudKipchoge’s splits so far are what you would expect – incredible.



He’s on course to make history but we've had some rain and the next 10km will be crucial.



5km – 14:14

10km – 28:28 (+14:14)

15km – 42:34 (+14:14)

20km – 56:47 (+14:13)#INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/N8WmXgcIer — INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 12, 2019

\uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 1954 Roger Bannister breaks the 4-minute mile



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 1969 Neil Armstrong walks on the moon



\uD83C\uDDEF\uD83C\uDDF2 2009 @UsainBolt runs 100m in 09.58



\uD83C\uDDF0\uD83C\uDDEA 2019 @EliudKipchoge runs a sub two-hour marathon#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited pic.twitter.com/HMXnxRohE3 — INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 12, 2019

Kipchoge a mai avut o încercare de a coborî sub două ore în proba de maraton, în mai 2017, pe circuitul de automobilism de la Monza, pe care a ratat-o pentru 26 de secunde.La Viena, Kipchoge a beneficiat de sprijinul a 41 de "iepuri", care au format un dispozitiv în V în faţa lui, pentru a-l proteja de vânt. Aceştia au alergat în grupuri, prin rotaţie, în spatele unei maşini electrice, care era programată să încheie cursa într-o oră, 59 de minute şi 50 de secunde.IAAF nu va recunoaşte acest record, din cauza faptului că atletul kenyan a fost sprijinit şi pentru că nu l-a stabilit într-o cursă obişnuită.Campionul olimpic Eliud Kipchoge deţine recordul mondial recunsocut oficial, de două ore, un minut şi 39 de secunde, pe care l-a stabilit, în septembrie 2018, la maratonul de la Berlin.