Turul Franței: Olandezul Dylan Groenewegen, câștigătorul etapei a opta

\uD83D\uDD0E What a tough sprint today! Enjoy how @GroenewegenD made his way to the stage win!— Le Tour de France (@LeTour) 14 iulie 2018
\uD83D\uDD0E Quel sprint serré ! Appréciez comment @GroenewegenD s'est faufilé vers la victoire !#TDF2018 pic.twitter.com/BUwK1avZxM
2. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe
3. John Degenkolb (GER) Trek - Segafredo
4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR) UAE Team Emirates
5. Arnaud Démare (FRA) Groupama - FDJ
6. Thomas Boudat (FRA) Direct Energie
7. Nikias Arndt (GER) Team Sunweb
8. Mark Cavendish (GBR) Team Dimension Data
9. Yves Lampaert (BEL) Quick-Step Floors
10. Andrea Pasqualon (ITA) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11. Daniel Oss (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe
12. Timothy Dupont (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13. Sonny Colbrelli (ITA) Bahrain - Merida
14. Taylor Phinney (USA) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
15. Marcel Kittel (GER) Team Katusha - Alpecin
16. Dion Smith (NZL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
18. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Bahrain - Merida
19. Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky +7''
3. Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team +9''
4. Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Quick-Step Floors +16''
5. Bob Jungels (LUX) Quick-Step Floors +22''
6. Rigoberto Urán (COL) Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale +49''
7. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team +55''
8. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +56''
9. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +57''
10. Richie Porte (AUS) BMC Racing Team +57"
11. Mikel Landa (ESP) Movistar Team +59''
12. Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky +1:06
13. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott +1:06
14. Søren Kragh (DEN) Team Sunweb +1:07
15. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Bahrain - Merida +1:12
16. Primož Roglic (SLO) Team LottoNL - Jumbo +1:21
17. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek - Segafredo +1:22
18. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Quick-Step Floors +1:26
19. Tom Dumoulin (NED) Team Sunweb +1:27
20. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) Team LottoNL - Jumbo +1:30 etc.