Jaqueline got in as a lucky loser and she didnt let the 2nd chance in Rome slip away from her. She had to work for this win, lost the 1st set after being up 5-3. But after that she took control to finish it. Jaqueline Cristian defeated Elina Avanesyan 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/pyt1SmQTG1