\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDF8 Starting next year, Matteo Berrettini will be coached by Francisco Roig, Rafael Nadal’s former long-time coach \uD83D\uDCAA



Source: @Ubitennis \uD83D\uDDE3️ pic.twitter.com/z5dy553F6P