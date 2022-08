High-speed Hubi \uD83D\uDCA8 @HubertHurkacz ends Kyrgios' winning streak with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory to reach the Montreal semi-finals! #OBN22 pic.twitter.com/9P0GXloeGt

Make that 6️⃣ Masters 1000 SFs for @CasperRuud98 \uD83D\uDC4F



He hands Auger-Aliassime the most one-sided loss of his career with a 6-1, 6-2 victory in Montreal.#OBN22 pic.twitter.com/D530IVe5sx