Simply INCREDIBLE \uD83E\uDD2F



In one of the matches (and match points) of the season, \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDEA @AngeliqueKerber clinches a 14th career WTA title with a 7-6(5), 6-7(0), 7-6(5) victory over Juvan in Strasbourg!!#IS22 pic.twitter.com/yrXzhnUSKc