VIDEO NBA: Eșec surprinzător pentru Milwaukee Bucks; Lakers se impune dramatic după prelungiri

Milwaukee Bucks, echipa cu cea mai bună linie de clasament din NBA, a pierdut pe terenul celor de la Indiana Pacers (118-111), T. J. Warren fiind cel mai bun jucător al gazdelor din "Bankers Life Fieldhouse" (Indianapolis). Într-o altă partidă a zilei, Los Angeles Lakers s-a impus dramatic, după prelungiri, cu Denver Nuggets. LeBron James putea evita emoțiile, dar a ratat o lovitură în ultima secundă.



S-au disputat în NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Atlanta Hawks 127-105

Orlando Magic - Detroit Pistons 116-112 (după prelungiri)

Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors 101-91

Indiana Pacers - Milwaukee Bucks 118-111

New York Knicks - Washington Wizards 96-114

Memphis Grizzlies - Portland Trail Blazers 111-104

Minnesota Timberwolves - Charlotte Hornets 108-115

Dallas Mavericks - Sacramento Kings 130-111

Phoenix Suns - Golden State Warriors 112-106

Utah Jazz - Miami Heat 116-101

Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers 116-120 (după prelungiri)

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:



\uD83D\uDC51 @KingJames posts a MONSTER triple-double to lead the @Lakers to an NBA-best 23-5 on the road! 32 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/pH2xZo1NWW

\uD83D\uDCAB Luka GOES OFF in return! \uD83D\uDCAB@luka7doncic (33 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST) stuffs the stat sheet and leads the @dallasmavs to victory in his return to action. pic.twitter.com/r9iaJh77nu