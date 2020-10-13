Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

FOTO Ronnie O'Sullivan, cu unghiile roz la ultimul meci jucat

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 13 octombrie 2020, 9:37 Sport | Snooker


Ronnie O'Sullivan, cu unghiile facute
Ronnie O'Sullivan, cu unghiile facute
Foto: Captura Twitter
Ronnie O'Sullivan a surprins asistența atunci când a apărut la meciul cu Brian Ochoiski de la Openul Angliei la snooker cu unghiile vopsite în roz. La finalul partidei (victorie cu 4-2 pentru The Rocket), campionul mondial en-titre a explicat motivul pentru care a luat această decizie.

Ronnie a acceptat să evolueze cu unghiile vopsite pentru a arăta susținerea luptei împotriva cancerului la sân. Este vorba despre sprijinul arătat de O'Sullivan fundației caritabile Future Dreams: "Vă rog să donați 5 lire, cine mi se alătură?", a fost mesajul lui Ronnie pe contul personal de Twitter.

În ceea ce privește meciul cu Brian Ochoiski (21 de ani), Ronnie a fost nevoit să revină de la 0-2 pentru a obține calificarea (4-2). În turul al doilea, O'Sullivan se va duela cu învingătorul partidei dintre Ryan Day (37) și Mark Lloyd.






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















17 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
9:44 ​ Romania, singura țară din UE cu creștere a investițiilor în prima jumătate a anului
9:42 Legea tuberculozei, promulgată de 2 ani, nu se aplică nici acum, din cauza birocrației. România are cei mai mulți bolnavi de tuberculoză din UE
9:42 Pot autoritățile de concurență să ridice orice probe în cadrul unei inspecții inopinate? Un răspuns recent la nivel european: garanții pentru companiile inspectate
9:39 La 17 ani, în clasa a doua
9:37 FOTO Ronnie O'Sullivan, cu unghiile roz la ultimul meci jucat
9:35 VIDEO INTERVIU Liviu Grigorică, enolog: "Mai bine un an fără vin, decât un an în care să-ți dezamăgești clienții"
9:26 SUA: Un afro-american pe care polițiști călare l-au ținut legat cu o frânghie cere compensații de 1 milion de dolari
9:15 Digisport: Reforma care a schimbat fața Islandei. Românul antrenor și IT-ist în Rejkjavik: "Statul dă 305 de euro pe an unui copil ca să facă sport"
9:03 De ce Anghel Iordănescu și Victor Piturcă au fost "mizerabili" în mandatele lor pe banca tricolorilor
8:45 Comună din Galați, pusă în carantină pentru 14 zile
8:27 VIDEO ”Paul, ai câștigat Nobelul!”. Cine a sunat noaptea la ușa lui Milgrom, laureatul premiului pentru economie
8:07 Ușurel cu autostrada americană pe scări
7:48 Coronavirus în lume: Cehia închide școlile, restaurantele și muzeele / Dezvoltarea vaccinului Johnson & Johnson, suspendată
7:23 Cotațiile grâului la nivel mondial, la cele mai ridicate niveluri din ultimii 5 ani
Ultimele 24 de ore

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Gabriela Firea, Traian Băsescu, Mihail Neamțu și alți 6 aleși s-au retras din Consiliul General / Cine îi reprezintă pe bucureșteni și ce majoritate are PNL-USR-PLUS
Reacție dură a BOR după interzicerea pelerinajului de Sf. Dimitrie: "Aroganța, autarhismul decizional și solipsismul moral nu au onorat și nu vor onora niciodată pe nimeni"
Orban: Voi propune sistarea evenimentelor private fie revenirea la 20 de persoane. Reprezintă una din principalele surse de îmbolnăvire
UPDATE Primarul din Călărași a murit în spital, după ce s-a infectat cu coronavirus / Orban: Era un om în putere. Nu știi ce efecte are virusul și e clar că provoacă decese
Coronavirus în România. 2.069 cazuri noi, la doar 10.051 de teste în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul a ajuns la 157.352 / Alte 56 de decese, 628 de pacienți la ATI
Florin Cîțu: Situația Primăriei București la datorii arată rău. Arată o administrare proastă a banului public/ Au fost alocați bani pentru plata subvențiilor. Plata către subvenție nu s-a făcut. Unde au ajuns acești bani și la cine?
Vechea gardă din PSD trasă pe linie moartă / Oprișan, Iordache, Nicolicea și Carmen Dan nu au loc pe lista PSD la Parlament
PSD are mai mulți primari decât PNL / Liberalii conduc la numărul de consilieri județeni / Ce scor a obținut USR-PLUS - Rezultate finale BEC la alegerile locale
Controverse privind alegerea lui Gal Gadot pentru rolul Cleopatrei: „Țara ta fură pământ arab și tu le furi rolurile din filme”
Imunitatea colectivă: Lăsarea Covid-19 să circule liber „nu este o opțiune”, potrivit OMS


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne