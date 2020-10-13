FOTO Ronnie O'Sullivan, cu unghiile roz la ultimul meci jucat

Ronnie O'Sullivan a surprins asistența atunci când a apărut la meciul cu Brian Ochoiski de la Openul Angliei la snooker cu unghiile vopsite în roz. La finalul partidei (victorie cu 4-2 pentru The Rocket), campionul mondial en-titre a explicat motivul pentru care a luat această decizie.



Let’s nail breast cancer @futuredreamss. I’ll be getting my pink nails out tonight in support of Breast cancer. Please donate £5 if you can text LNBC5 to 70500 who is going to join me? pic.twitter.com/ecOIFa8was