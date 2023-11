"There will be fireworks" and we have delivered! \uD83E\uDD29



Catch the final results of an instant classic \uD83D\uDCA5\uD83D\uDC47#ValenciaGP | #BACK2BACKgnaia \uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6 pic.twitter.com/NS32hOmta1