Spaniolul Alex Rins (Suzuki) a câştigat Marele Premiu al Australiei la MotoGP, cursă desfășurată duminică pe circuitul de la Phillip Island.
Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), noul lider al ierarhiei piloților
Clasat pe trei în acest Grand Prix, italianul Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) a preluat primul loc din clasamentul general al piloților.
Acest lucru a fost posibil după ce francezul Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) a fost nevoit să abandoneze după o căzătură suferită la jumătatea cursei.
Podiumul la MP al Australiei a fost completat de Marc Marquez (Honda) și de Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).
În clasamentul general, noul lider este Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), cu 233 de puncte. El este urmat de Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), campionul mondial en-titre, cu 219 puncte.
Pe trei se găsește Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), cu 206 puncte.
Până la finalul sezonului 2022 din MotoGP au mai rămas de disputat două Grand Prixuri: Malaezia (23 octombrie - Sepang) și Valencia (6 noiembrie - Circuit Ricardo Tormo).
