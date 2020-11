​MotoGP: Joan Mir (Suzuki) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Europei

\uD83C\uDFC6 @JoanMirOfficial takes a giant step towards the #MotoGP title! Watch reaction to his maiden victory in #AfterTheFlag , coming up next! \uD83C\uDF99️ https://t.co/deoyqHejUq #M1R | #EuropeanGP \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/TbiyoCBe0n

Third place or better required for @JoanMirOfficial now! \uD83D\uDE4C



A podium finish next weekend would see him crowned the 2020 #MotoGP World Champion! \uD83C\uDFC6#M1R | #EuropeanGP \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDFA pic.twitter.com/zLHkKNMUDh