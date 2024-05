\uD83D\uDEA8 Chelsea had first contact with Napoli for Victor Osimhen with the possibility of a first offer:



\uD83D\uDC49 €80/90M fee. \uD83D\uDCB0

\uD83D\uDC49 Romelu Lukaku would also go to Napoli in a player + cash exchange as well as a young player. \uD83D\uDD04



(Source: @DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/TeNbvCfVhv