\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF7 Inter manager Inzaghi confirms: “Yes, we have signed Mehdi Taremi on free transfer from Porto”.



“He’s an important player on international level, he scored a lot of goals so we’re very happy with this move”, told DAZN.



Here we go, confirmed. ⤵️✅ https://t.co/A4ULbhQU7J