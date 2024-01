\uD83D\uDEA8 Udinese-AC Milan game has been suspended for 10 minutes due to racist chants from Udinese fans to Mike Maignan.



Maignan told the referee first — then he decided to leave the pitch.



French GK returned after 10 mins as game restarted.



What a shame. We’re with you, Mike ❤️✊\uD83C\uDFFE pic.twitter.com/N5wHdzbf7t