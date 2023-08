Barcelona are expected to give at least one more try to bring in João Cancelo by using part of Dembélé budget. \uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF9



This remains the plan revealed here on Sunday; otherwise, Barça will complete Iván Fresneda deal — already advanced with Valladolid ⤵️ https://t.co/trS1RXI8ZA