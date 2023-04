\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 Carlo Ancelotti: “The reality is that Brazilian national team want me — and this makes me delighted, happy”.



“But I want to fulfil and respect my contract. I love Real Madrid”.



“Retiring after Madrid? I can’t confirm it today”.



“I'll stay here until Real Madrid let me”. pic.twitter.com/zVRT335MMc