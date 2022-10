Scoring 4 with ease \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9



Nikola Iliev Scores FOUR as Inter U19 beat Plzen U19 in UEFA Youth League



He was tremendous:

- Led line brilliantly

- Great anticipation

- 4 Great strikes

- Good linkup play

- Great work ethnic and aggressive



10 star performance \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDCA5

