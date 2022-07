Official, confirmed. Dani Alves joins Mexican side Pumas on free transfer as contract has been completed, it will be valid until June 2023. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFD #Pumas



Dani Alves has already completed the agreement with Pumas after leaving Barcelona as free agent few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/oKlDLU2x5Y