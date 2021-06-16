Español
VIDEO Faza zilei: Cu parașuta la meciul Franța vs Germania - A rănit doi oameni și a fost reținut de forțele de ordine

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 16 iunie 2021, 8:44


Cu parasuta la meci
Cu parasuta la meci
Foto: Captura Twitter
​Un activist Greenpeace a aterizat cu paraşuta în incinta stadionului din Munchen, marţi seară, cu puţin înainte de startul partidei Franţa vs Germania, din grupa F a Campionatului European.

Potrivit imaginilor postate în social media, activistul a survolat mai întâi zona din faţa sectorului în care se află presa, după care a aterizat pe gazon.

L’Equipe notează că activistul a rănit în cădere doi oameni care se aflau în apropierea băncii de rezerve a Franţei.

Eurosport.fr scrie că activistul a intenţionat pur şi simplu să aterizeze pe gazon şi să transmită un mesaj, însă lucrurile nu au mers aşa cum voia el.

În momentul în care a ajuns deasupra arenei, motorul paraşutei s-a lovit de unul dintre cablurile suspendate. Din această cauză, paraşuta a devenit de necontrolat, ceea ce se poate vedea şi în imagini, informează News.ro.

Activistul a fost reţinut de forţele de ordine.






    In SUA (Miercuri, 16 iunie 2021, 8:59)

    Ceasul Kremlinului [utilizator]

    Pana si atentatele sunt mai bine puse la punct.


