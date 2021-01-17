VIDEO Leicester a urcat pe locul secund în Premier League (2-0 vs Southampton)

Leicester City a urcat pe locul secund și s-a apropiat la un singur punct de liderul Manchester United, după ce a trecut de Southampton, scor 2-0, în etapa a 18-a din Premier League.

Golurile "vulpilor" au fost înscrise de Maddison '38 și Barnes '90+5.

▪️ A hard-fought win

▪️ City's improvement throughout the game

▪️ An excellent first goal from the Foxes

▪️ Leicester could have been more clinical



Brendan Rodgers has his say on #LeiSou \uD83D\uDC47