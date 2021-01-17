VIDEO Leicester a urcat pe locul secund în Premier League (2-0 vs Southampton)

Vezi aici un rezumat al partidei dintre Leicester și Southampton.
▪️ A hard-fought win— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 16, 2021
▪️ City's improvement throughout the game
▪️ An excellent first goal from the Foxes
▪️ Leicester could have been more clinical
Brendan Rodgers has his say on #LeiSou \uD83D\uDC47
Clasament Premier League:
1. Manchester United 36 puncte / 17 meciuri
2. Leicester City 35 / 18
3. Liverpool 33 / 17
4. Manchester City 32 / 16
5. Everton 32 / 17
6. Tottenham 30 / 17
7. Chelsea 29 / 18
8. Southampton 29 / 18 etc.
