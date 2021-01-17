Español
VIDEO Leicester a urcat pe locul secund în Premier League (2-0 vs Southampton)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 17 ianuarie 2021, 8:45 Sport | Fotbal


Harvey Barnes, gol pentru Leicester
Harvey Barnes, gol pentru Leicester
Foto: Twitter - Leicester City
Leicester City a urcat pe locul secund și s-a apropiat la un singur punct de liderul Manchester United, după ce a trecut de Southampton, scor 2-0, în etapa a 18-a din Premier League.

Golurile "vulpilor" au fost înscrise de Maddison '38 și Barnes '90+5.

Vezi aici un rezumat al partidei dintre Leicester și Southampton.

Mai au loc în această etapă:

Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal vs Newcastle United.

Clasament Premier League:

1. Manchester United 36 puncte / 17 meciuri
2. Leicester City 35 / 18
3. Liverpool 33 / 17
4. Manchester City 32 / 16
5. Everton 32 / 17
6. Tottenham 30 / 17
7. Chelsea 29 / 18
8. Southampton 29 / 18 etc.








