VIDEO Faza zilei: Tim Krul și secretul penaltiurilor apărate - Ce și-a notat pe sticla de apă

Norwich, ultima clasată din Premier League, a trecut de Tottenham în optimile Cupei Angliei, în urma loviturilor de departajare. Tim Krul, portarul lui Norwich, a oferit imaginile serii. Olandezul de 31 de ani și-a notat pe sticla de apă cum execută adversarii de la punctul cu var, reușind astfel să apere două penaltiuri și să își trimită echipa în sferturi.

"Încă de când ești copil visezi să aperi penaltiuri și să îți duci echipa mai departe. Am avut foarte multe emoții azi. Eu și antrenorul meu de portari ne-am făcut temele. I-am avut pe toți scriși pe sticlă", a declarat Krul după meci, potrivit dailymail.

Tottenham și Norwich s-au aflat la egalitate după 90 de minute de joc. Trupa lui Mourinho a deschis scorul în minutul 13, prin Vertonghen, dar oaspeții au egalat în minutul 78, prin Drmic.

S-a ajuns în prelungiri, dar scorul a rămas neschimbat, iar învingătoarea s-a decis la penaltiuri. Norwich s-a impus cu 3-2, obținând calificarea în sferturi. Pentru Norwich au marcat de la punctul cu var Idah, Stiepermann și Cantwell, iar McLean (primul executant) a ratat.

De la Tottenham au înscris la loviturile departajare doar Dier și Lo Celso. Lamela a tras mult peste poartă, iar șuturile lui Parrott și Fernandes au fost apărate de Krul.

Tim Krul had a list of Tottenham's penalty takers on his water bottle during Norwich's shootout win in the FA Cup Penalty-saving level: Expert pic.twitter.com/YEgdcpVpcl

Tim Krul knew Tottenham stars' penalties due to clever bottle trick



Dier - R (he went left and Krul followed him but it was too much for the goalkeeper)

Lamela - L (missed as his shot hit the upright)

Lo Celso - L (he went left and found the net)

Troy Parrott - R pic.twitter.com/SVEG6rGvc3