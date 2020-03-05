VIDEO Faza zilei: Tim Krul și secretul penaltiurilor apărate - Ce și-a notat pe sticla de apă

Tim Krul had a list of Tottenham's penalty takers on his water bottle during Norwich's shootout win in the FA Cup— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 5, 2020
Penalty-saving level: Expert pic.twitter.com/YEgdcpVpcl
Dier - R (he went left and Krul followed him but it was too much for the goalkeeper)
Lamela - L (missed as his shot hit the upright)
Lo Celso - L (he went left and found the net)
Troy Parrott - R pic.twitter.com/SVEG6rGvc3