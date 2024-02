\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA Rhiannan Iffland & \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 Constantin Popovici awarded as the best Female and Male High Diving athletes of 2023!



Winners were determined through a combination of public voting and the Nomination Committee. #HighDiving pic.twitter.com/l8zNTIqmOV