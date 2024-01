This is the 4th instance in NBA history in which 2 players have recorded 60+ points on the same night:



01/22/2024 - Joel Embiid (70) & Karl-Anthony Towns (62)

04/09/1978 - David Thompson (73) & George Gervin (63)

01/17/1962 - Jerry West (63) & Wilt Chamberlain (62)

12/08/1961