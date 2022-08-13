„Bun venit în universul lui Popovici” a postat Federaţia Europeană de Nataţie pe Twitter după ce românul a doborât recordul mondial în proba de 100 m liber, sâmbătă, la Campionatele Europene de Natație din Roma. Într-o altă postare, LEN a dezvăluit la câți decibeli au ajuns ovațiile publicului prezent la Foro Italico.

David PopoviciFoto: Andrew Medichini / AP / Profimedia

David Popovici a cucerit medalia de aur în proba de 100 m liber din cadrul Campionatului European de Natație la seniori de la Roma și a stabilit și un nou record mondial în această cursă (46.86).​

Înotătorul din România a fost urmat de Kristof Milak (47.47) și de Alessandro Miressi (47.63).

Peste 117 decibeli în momentele în care David Popovici a doborât recordul mondial în proba de 100 m liber

„Bun venit în universul lui Popovici. După ce a doborât recordul competiţiei şi recordul european în a doua zi a Campionatului European, David Popovici a doborât acum recordul mondial cu timpul 46.86 la 100 m liber” - Federaţia Europeană de Nataţie.

„Zgomot ca al unui avion care decolează? La 117,5 decibeli, Foro Italico a ÎNNEBUNIT după ce l-au văzut pe David Popovici doborând recordul mondial la 100 m liber”, a adăugat LEN.

David Popovici va mai evolua la CE Natație Roma în probele de 200 m liber, 400 m liber și ştafetă 4x100 m liber în zilele următoare.​