„Bun venit în universul lui Popovici” a postat Federaţia Europeană de Nataţie pe Twitter după ce românul a doborât recordul mondial în proba de 100 m liber, sâmbătă, la Campionatele Europene de Natație din Roma. Într-o altă postare, LEN a dezvăluit la câți decibeli au ajuns ovațiile publicului prezent la Foro Italico.

David Popovici a cucerit medalia de aur în proba de 100 m liber din cadrul Campionatului European de Natație la seniori de la Roma și a stabilit și un nou record mondial în această cursă (46.86).​

Înotătorul din România a fost urmat de Kristof Milak (47.47) și de Alessandro Miressi (47.63).

„Bun venit în universul lui Popovici. După ce a doborât recordul competiţiei şi recordul european în a doua zi a Campionatului European, David Popovici a doborât acum recordul mondial cu timpul 46.86 la 100 m liber” - Federaţia Europeană de Nataţie.

„Zgomot ca al unui avion care decolează? La 117,5 decibeli, Foro Italico a ÎNNEBUNIT după ce l-au văzut pe David Popovici doborând recordul mondial la 100 m liber”, a adăugat LEN.

David Popovici va mai evolua la CE Natație Roma în probele de 200 m liber, 400 m liber și ştafetă 4x100 m liber în zilele următoare.​

As loud as a jet plane during take off?! At 117.5db, the Foro Italico went \uD835\uDE44\uD835\uDE49\uD835\uDE4E\uD835\uDE3C\uD835\uDE49\uD835\uDE40 after seeing David Popovici \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDF4 break the World Record in the Men’s 100m Freestyle. #LENRoma2022 pic.twitter.com/yP1EHuOBrm

\uD835\uDC7E\uD835\uDC86\uD835\uDC8D\uD835\uDC84\uD835\uDC90\uD835\uDC8E\uD835\uDC86 \uD835\uDC95\uD835\uDC90 \uD835\uDC77\uD835\uDC90\uD835\uDC91\uD835\uDC90\uD835\uDC97\uD835\uDC8A\uD835\uDC84\uD835\uDC8A’\uD835\uDC94 \uD835\uDC96\uD835\uDC8F\uD835\uDC8A\uD835\uDC97\uD835\uDC86\uD835\uDC93\uD835\uDC94\uD835\uDC86 \uD83E\uDD2F



After breaking the CR and ER on Day 2 of #LENRoma2022, David Popovici has now smashed the world record with a time of 46.86 in the 100m Freestyle.



LIVE from the Foro Italico on https://t.co/o9O77EauXC. pic.twitter.com/sbvXWYwbhL