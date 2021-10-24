CM Box: Pugiliștii din Kosovo nu au putut intra în Serbia - Lor li s-a cerut să renunţe la simbolurile naţionale

Pugiliștii care reprezintă Kosovo nu au putut intra pe teritoriul Serbiei, sâmbătă, pentru a lua parte la Campionatul Mondial de box, lor cerându-li-se, pentru a fi acceptaţi, să renunţe la simbolurile naţionale, transmite AFP.

"Ni s-a spus că putem să trecem, însă fără simbolurile Kosovo", a declarat Latif Demolli, conducător al federaţiei din Kosovo.

Autorităţile de la frontieră le-au cerut boxerilor să renunţe la emblemele de pe echipamente, ceea ce sportivii au refuzat, informează News.ro.

Comitetul Olimpic din Kosovo a cerut ca AIBA şi CIO să ia măsuri pentru ca lotul kosovar să fie tratat la fel ca sportivii din toate celelalte ţări.

Serbia nu a acceptat niciodată independenţa Kosovo, declarată în 2008 şi recunoscută de ţările occidentale. Relaţiile dintre cele două ţări sunt complicate şi tensionate. Kosovo a interzis plăcuţele de înmatriculare sârbe pe teritoriul său, invocând o măsură "de reciprocitate".

Majoritatea federaţiilor internaţionale sportive, inclusiv FIFA, dar şi Comitetul Internaţional Olimpic, recunosc Kosovo.

Campionatul Mondial de box va avea loc la Belgrad, în perioada 26 octombrie – 6 noiembrie.

