Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

CM Box: Pugiliștii din Kosovo nu au putut intra în Serbia - Lor li s-a cerut să renunţe la simbolurile naţionale

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 24 octombrie 2021, 10:06 Sport | Alte sporturi


Sportivii care reprezinta Kosovo nu au putut intra pe teritoriul Serbiei
Sportivii care reprezinta Kosovo nu au putut intra pe teritoriul Serbiei
Foto: Twitter - NOC KOSOVO
Pugiliștii care reprezintă Kosovo nu au putut intra pe teritoriul Serbiei, sâmbătă, pentru a lua parte la Campionatul Mondial de box, lor cerându-li-se, pentru a fi acceptaţi, să renunţe la simbolurile naţionale, transmite AFP.

"Ni s-a spus că putem să trecem, însă fără simbolurile Kosovo", a declarat Latif Demolli, conducător al federaţiei din Kosovo.

Autorităţile de la frontieră le-au cerut boxerilor să renunţe la emblemele de pe echipamente, ceea ce sportivii au refuzat, informează News.ro.

Comitetul Olimpic din Kosovo a cerut ca AIBA şi CIO să ia măsuri pentru ca lotul kosovar să fie tratat la fel ca sportivii din toate celelalte ţări.

Serbia nu a acceptat niciodată independenţa Kosovo, declarată în 2008 şi recunoscută de ţările occidentale. Relaţiile dintre cele două ţări sunt complicate şi tensionate. Kosovo a interzis plăcuţele de înmatriculare sârbe pe teritoriul său, invocând o măsură "de reciprocitate".

Majoritatea federaţiilor internaţionale sportive, inclusiv FIFA, dar şi Comitetul Internaţional Olimpic, recunosc Kosovo.

Campionatul Mondial de box va avea loc la Belgrad, în perioada 26 octombrie – 6 noiembrie.








Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















262 vizualizari

  • 0 (0 voturi)    
    He he he... (Duminică, 24 octombrie 2021, 10:22)

    Nyk1 [utilizator]

    KOCOBO - pământ slav!


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi
Pariuri

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Eficiența vaccinurilor Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca. Ce arată cifrele
Document​ Lista privind noile restricții care intră în vigoare de luni a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial
Cum spunea Nicolae Ciucă în 2018 că nu o să facă altceva după ”sfânta” demnitate de șef de Stat Major și cum a dispărut declarația de pe site-ul Radio România Actualități, plus numele jurnalistului - FOTO
Marcel Ciolacu, discuție telefonică cu Nicolae Ciucă / Ciolacu propune „un armistițiu politic ca să depășim situația pandemiei și a problemelor din energie”
Peste 15.000 de cazuri noi în ultimele 24 de ore / 446 de decese, din care 9 anterioare
Deputat liberal: PNL nu mai există dacă ne uitam la deciziile care se iau și la apropierea de PSD / Vor urma și alții exemplul lui Ludovic Orban, se pregătește un nou partid
Cu cât vor plăti mai mult în această iarnă cetățenii racordați la sistemele centralizate pentru apă caldă și căldură
Finul fostului baron PSD Adrian Duicu, numit secretar general al ANPC / Soțul unei deputate PSD, numit la Agenția Națională pentru Egalitatea de Șanse între Femei și Bărbați
Coronavirus în România: 15.261 de cazuri noi și peste 437 de decese în ultimele 24 de ore / 1.854 de pacienți la ATI
Vești bune: Nu noi am omorât mamuții lânoși / Discuții avansate pentru un nou serial „Clanul Soprano” / Dune 2 este ca și confirmat


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania

Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.



powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2021 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne