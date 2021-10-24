CM Box: Pugiliștii din Kosovo nu au putut intra în Serbia - Lor li s-a cerut să renunţe la simbolurile naţionale

UNACCEPTABLE!#Kosovo's boxing team\uD83E\uDD4A\uD83C\uDDFD\uD83C\uDDF0 was not allowed to enter Serbia, to attend at the World Boxing Championship, which will be held in Beograd.@NOCKOSOVO askes the @Olympics and @AIBA_Boxing to take immediate action & our team to have same treatment as other countries. pic.twitter.com/liBVahAG5b— NOC KOSOVO \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD47 (@NOCKOSOVO) October 23, 2021
AGAIN NO!— NOC KOSOVO \uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD47\uD83E\uDD47 (@NOCKOSOVO) October 23, 2021
For the second time today, the #Kosovo's boxing team was not allowed to enter in Serbia to attend at the Men's World #Boxing Championships in Belgrade. Tonight our boxing team had no clothing with state symbols\uD83C\uDDFD\uD83C\uDDF0.@AIBA_Boxing @Olympics @iocmedia #aibawchs2021 pic.twitter.com/k0U1rK4LxN