Campionatele Europene de gimnastică, amânate din cauza coronavirusului

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 17 martie 2020, 14:36 Sport | Alte sporturi


CE de gimnastica artistica, amanate
CE de gimnastica artistica, amanate
Foto: Twitter - UEG
Campionatele Europene de gimnastică artistică, feminin şi masculin, programate în lunile aprilie şi mai, au fost amânate de forul continental de profil, o decizie urmând a fi luată în privinţa reprogramării la finalul lunii viitoare.

Forul european de profil (UEG) a anunţat, marţi, amânarea mai multor evenimente majore, programate în următoarele două luni.

Astfel, au fost amânate în vederea reprogramării CE de gimnastică feminină (Paris, 30 aprilie – 3 mai), CE de gimnastică masculină (Baku, 27-31 mai), CE trampolină (Goteborg, 7-10 mai) şi CE gimnastică ritmică (Kiev, 21-24 mai).

UEG a precizat că o decizie în privinţa acestora ar urma să fie luată la finalul lunii aprilie, în acest moment fiind mai importantă protecţia sportivilor şi fanilor în contextul răspândirii pandemiei Covid-19, scrie News.ro.


