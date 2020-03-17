Campionatele Europene de gimnastică, amânate din cauza coronavirusului

Sad but inevitable in these corona times ... the European Championships in Women's Artistic Gymnastics scheduled for 30 April to 3 May 2020 in Paris \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7 have been cancelled.



More information on our website \uD83D\uDC49https://t.co/yAlSA09rvn pic.twitter.com/JtflhaoFKW — UEG (@UEGymnastics) March 17, 2020

The European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, scheduled for 27 to 31 May 2020 in Baku \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFF cannot go ahead. If possible, a new date will be announced at the end of April.



More information on our website \uD83D\uDC49https://t.co/yAlSA09rvn pic.twitter.com/4r3UYI3jjI — UEG (@UEGymnastics) March 17, 2020

The European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, scheduled for 21 to 24 May 2020 in Kyiv \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 cannot go ahead. If possible, a new date will be announced at the end of April.



More information on our website \uD83D\uDC49https://t.co/yAlSA09rvn pic.twitter.com/2gguTUXHg5 — UEG (@UEGymnastics) March 17, 2020

Unfortunate but necessary ... the European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline, scheduled for 7 to 10 May 2020 in Gothenburg \uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEA have been cancelled.



More information on our website \uD83D\uDC49https://t.co/yAlSA09rvn pic.twitter.com/w4uZAnAgG8 — UEG (@UEGymnastics) March 17, 2020

Forul european de profil (UEG) a anunţat, marţi, amânarea mai multor evenimente majore, programate în următoarele două luni.Astfel, au fost amânate în vederea reprogramării CE de gimnastică feminină (Paris, 30 aprilie – 3 mai), CE de gimnastică masculină (Baku, 27-31 mai), CE trampolină (Goteborg, 7-10 mai) şi CE gimnastică ritmică (Kiev, 21-24 mai).UEG a precizat că o decizie în privinţa acestora ar urma să fie luată la finalul lunii aprilie, în acest moment fiind mai importantă protecţia sportivilor şi fanilor în contextul răspândirii pandemiei Covid-19, scrie News.ro.