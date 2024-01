Paula Badosa retired from her match in Hua Hin against Shnaider with a back injury.



Terrible to see her dealing with more back issues so soon in her comeback



She was out from July til the end of last season.



Hoping to see her healthy & happy on court again very soon. \uD83D\uDE4F❤️‍\uD83E\uDE79 pic.twitter.com/SoXMLZmap9