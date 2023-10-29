​Jorge Martin (Ducati) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Thailandei la MotoGP, iar podiumul a fost completat de Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) și Brad Binder (KTM RedBull). Cursa a avut loc pe „Chang International Circuit”.

Jorge MartinFoto: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP / Profimedia

MP din Thailanda de MotoGP, clasament

1 Jorge Martin (Ducati) 39:40.0450 / 25 puncte

2 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) +0.253 / 20 puncte

3 Brad Binder (KTM RedBull) +0.114 / 16 puncte

4 Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) +2.005 / 13 puncte

5 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +4.303 / 11 puncte

6 Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) +4.550 / 10 puncte

7 Marc Marquez (Honda) +5.362 / 9 puncte etc.

Clasament general piloți MotoGP

1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 389 puncte

2 Jorge Martin (Ducati) 376

3 Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) 310

4 Brad Binder (KTM RedBull) 249

5 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 201 etc.

Următoarea etapă din calendarul MotoGP 2023 va fi Marele Premiu al Malaeziei, de pe circuitul de la Sepang, în data de 12 noiembrie.