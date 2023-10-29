Jorge Martin (Ducati) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Thailandei la MotoGP, iar podiumul a fost completat de Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) și Brad Binder (KTM RedBull). Cursa a avut loc pe „Chang International Circuit”.
MP din Thailanda de MotoGP, clasament
1 Jorge Martin (Ducati) 39:40.0450 / 25 puncte
2 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) +0.253 / 20 puncte
3 Brad Binder (KTM RedBull) +0.114 / 16 puncte
4 Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) +2.005 / 13 puncte
5 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +4.303 / 11 puncte
6 Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) +4.550 / 10 puncte
7 Marc Marquez (Honda) +5.362 / 9 puncte etc.
Go back, rewatch it and then rewatch it again ⏪— MotoGP™\uD83C\uDFC1 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023
That was one of the great #MotoGP races! \uD83D\uDD1D#ThaiGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDED pic.twitter.com/UE38cbuQAi
That might just prove to be the most important race-winning trophy of the season! \uD83E\uDD47#ThaiGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDED pic.twitter.com/IREyfs8UKm— MotoGP™\uD83C\uDFC1 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023
That might just prove to be the most important moment in the 2023 title race! \uD83C\uDFC6#ThaiGP \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDED pic.twitter.com/Y2cEwPvCw5— MotoGP™\uD83C\uDFC1 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023
Clasament general piloți MotoGP
1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 389 puncte
2 Jorge Martin (Ducati) 376
3 Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team) 310
4 Brad Binder (KTM RedBull) 249
5 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 201 etc.
Următoarea etapă din calendarul MotoGP 2023 va fi Marele Premiu al Malaeziei, de pe circuitul de la Sepang, în data de 12 noiembrie.