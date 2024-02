\uD83D\uDEA8 Bay FC have paid a reported €735,000 for their new signing Racheal Kundananji, which is a world-record fee for the women's game \uD83D\uDCB0\uD83C\uDDFF\uD83C\uDDF2



She has become the first African, male or female, to break a transfer world-record \uD83D\uDC9A pic.twitter.com/BRePtkSAoD