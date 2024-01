\uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD35\uD83D\uDD34 Xavi: “If at the end of the season we are not at a competitive level... I will have to leave”.



“I know where I am, it’s a top club. Here at Barça you need to win titles or you will be at risk”.



“I’m convinced the project here has top potential with top young players”. pic.twitter.com/vVySrdga0r