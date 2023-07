Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Atalanta \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDD34\uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDF0 #MUFC



Package will be around €70m with add ons, clubs preparing documents in the next 24 hours.



Højlund agreed 5 year deal ten days ago as he only wanted Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/MVN0ubeH7O