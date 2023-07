BREAKING: Carlo Ancelotti will become new Brazilian national team head coach starting from June 2024. \uD83D\uDEA8\uD83D\uDFE2\uD83D\uDFE1\uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7



CBF president Ednaldo just confirmed that Ancelotti will be new manager of Brazil “starting from Copa America 2024”.



Carlo will respect his contract at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/pu4AO9m5eZ