Official: Sandro Tonali joins Newcastle on €70m deal with add-ons included. AC Milan will also have 10% sell-on clause. Contract until June 2029. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



It’s record sale for AC Milan — as Tonali becomes most expensive Italian player in the history of the game. \uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 pic.twitter.com/eloNN35dP1