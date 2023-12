\uD83D\uDE24Draymon Green - Are you crazy? You Steps onto the Field Not to Play but Only to Attack



\uD83D\uDC49Let's review Draymond Green's classy highlights



\uD83D\uDD25Warriors Suffer Another Loss to the Suns, Now Placed 11th in the Western Conference. Truly Disappointing



\uD83C\uDFC0Warriors 116 - 119… pic.twitter.com/vTPfOlNEbX